The Madison County public input staff will be conducting in-person interviews with focus groups early next month for the county’s comprehensive plan.
Bobbi Pettit, a planner from Kearney who has more than 10 years of experience in planning, and Lowell Schroeder of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District will lead the interviews.
Heather McWhorter, Madison County zoning administrator, briefed members of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission on their efforts to update the comprehensive plans for Madison and Pierce counties during Thursday’s meeting.
McWhorter said the in-person interviews will take place on Tuesday, July 6, at Madison County Extension. Along with updating both county plans, every community in Madison County — except Tilden and possibly Madison — will update their plans. Tilden’s plan was recently updated, and Madison’s plan was a few years earlier.
McWhorter asked that if any of the joint planning commissioners get asked to participate in the interviews, they do so.
ECAP, or the Entrepreneurial Community Activation Process, is run by the University of Nebraska and will be conducting a strategic planning process for the communities in Madison County.
McWhorter said several people already have been identified in the county and more will be added to provide input.
Cities and counties are urged to update their comprehensive plans at least once every 20 years. A USDA Rural Development grant is paying for a significant part of the updates.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening at the Planning Commission Office in Norfolk.
Members present: Roger Acklie, chairman, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Stan Schapman, Travis Amen and Zach Westerman.
Members absent: Jim Prauner, Merlin Milander, Raymond Flood and Steve Abler.
Others present: Zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez; three members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 45 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
* Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 6-0 to approve the conditional-use permit application of Matthew Pochop for a garage over 1,000-square-feet in Battle Creek at 208 E. McAllister St. Plans are for it to be 30 feet by 40 feet for use as both a garage and shop. It will next go to the Battle Creek City Council for final consideration.
* Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 6-0 to approve the conditional-use permit application of Dominic and Rebecca Smedra for camper and boat storage units at Battle Creek on property located southwest of the intersection of Boyer and McAllister streets. A neighbor asked several questions but did not object. The exact size of the building isn’t determined, but it will be roughly 70 feet by 200 feet, likely with 14-foot doors. There will be concrete on the sides of it and white rock. The applicants live north of the proposed site. It will next go to the Battle Creek City Council for final consideration.
* Heard a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator. Commissioners learned of some buildings that were constructed without permits and other possible zoning violations that have action started. Also, the annual zoning and planning meeting will be in mid-September in Kearney.