Justin Frederick has been named interim superintendent for Madison Public Schools, following the death of Alan Ehlers.

A Facebook post from Madison Public Schools on Wednesday said Frederick began his school career as a teacher in Lincoln. He was then a principal at Chambers Public School before he became the district’s superintendent for four years. He was also superintendent at St. Edward Public Schools for five years.

“We wish Mr. Frederick the best and welcome him into his new role at our school,” according to the Facebook post.

Frederick told the Daily News on Friday that his contract as interim superintendent would last until June 30, 2024. He was previously the elementary guidance counselor for Madison Public Schools.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the Madison Public Schools school board, staff and students,” Frederick said.

Tags

In other news

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.

North Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

North Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”

An AMAZING event on tap

An AMAZING event on tap

When Jody Maas learned that one of her students’ parents struggled to find resources for their son, who is on the autistic spectrum, she realized this could be happening to several parents.

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.