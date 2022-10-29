Justin Frederick has been named interim superintendent for Madison Public Schools, following the death of Alan Ehlers.
A Facebook post from Madison Public Schools on Wednesday said Frederick began his school career as a teacher in Lincoln. He was then a principal at Chambers Public School before he became the district’s superintendent for four years. He was also superintendent at St. Edward Public Schools for five years.
“We wish Mr. Frederick the best and welcome him into his new role at our school,” according to the Facebook post.
Frederick told the Daily News on Friday that his contract as interim superintendent would last until June 30, 2024. He was previously the elementary guidance counselor for Madison Public Schools.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the Madison Public Schools school board, staff and students,” Frederick said.