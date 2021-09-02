Interim CEO named at Pender Community Hospital

PENDER — Pender Community Hospital announced Wednesday that Shane Schuster, current ancillary services director, would be stepping into the role of interim chief executive officer while the search for a permanent CEO continues.
“I am honored to be chosen by the Pender Community Hospital Board of Directors to serve as our facilities’ interim CEO,” Schuster said. “I look forward to working with our medical providers and organization leaders to keep us moving forward as we continue our search for a permanent CEO.”
Originally from Laurel, Schuster graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy in Omaha. He worked as a pharmacist for 12 years before joining Pender Community Hospital as The Apothecary Shop pharmacy manager in 2014.
During his tenure as manager, Schuster led the opening of two additional retail pharmacy locations and optimized revenue opportunities through the federal 340B program. More recently, he was promoted to ancillary services director, overseeing hospital pharmacy, radiology, laboratory and rehab services, in addition to joining the administration team.
Schuster live in Pender with his wife, Bev, who is also a pharmacist, and their two children. He’s active in the community and volunteers on the Pender-Thurston Summer Rec Board of Directors and the Pender Booster Club. Schuster and his family are members of St. John’s Catholic Church in Pender.