MADISON — Madison County election commissioner Anne Pruss isn’t sure what to make of all the early ballot returns for next week’s special election.
Pruss, who also serves as the Madison County clerk, said already early this week, the county had received a little more than 1,700 absentee and early voting ballots in the race for the 1st Congressional District seat to fill the unexpired term of Jeff Fortenberry.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican, faces State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln Democrat.
Pruss said the absentee and early voting ballots equate to about 70% of the early ballots requested in the county.
“That’s high because in the 2020 presidential election, we were a little over 80% (early and absentee ballots), and that was one of the highest turnouts for elections we had in multiple years,” Pruss said.
Given that it is a mid-term and a special election, there are some who have predicted that there won’t be a lot of interest among voters in the race.
Pruss said it is only speculation, but since there is a local candidate running, that might help with the turnout locally.
Both Flood and Pansing-Brooks won their party's nominations in the May 10 Nebraska primary. That means that along with this special election, they will face each other again in the November general election.
Pruss said under the advisement of the secretary of state’s office, she didn’t recruit as many poll workers for the Tuesday, June 28, special election.
There will be about half the poll workers as there were in the primary. With one question to decide, voting should not take long.
In Madison County, the election polling places will be the same as the May primary, which already had been changed because of redistricting. Polls on Tuesday will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Given this late day, Pruss said she would advise that anybody who hasn’t yet returned an absentee or early ballot not to mail it now. That’s because it might not get to the courthouse in time.
Instead, those voters should bring the ballot in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday, dropping it off at a polling place — the Norfolk city administration building, 309 N. Fifth St., or the south end of the Madison County Courthouse in Madison. Voters also may bring the ballot to the courthouse up until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Norfolk also will be hosting an election night watch party on Tuesday at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd., sponsored by supporters of Flood. The party will begin at 7 p.m.