THE LEAGUE ASSOCIATION of Risk Management will pay volunteers for fire stations like this one in Hoskins who are exposed to COVID-19 in the line of duty while providing firefighting or rescue squad services.

The League Association of Risk Management (LARM) has announced a new program that provides funds to its members whose volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members are required to be in quarantine as a result of exposure in the line of duty to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dave Bos, LARM loss control manager, said LARM would pay $120 per day for volunteers exposed to COVID-19 in the line of duty while providing firefighting or rescue squad services for a LARM member for the period they are quarantined — for up to 10 days. The total amount allotted by LARM for this program is $1 million.

Doug Hanson, LARM board chairman, said the COVID-19 Volunteer Emergency Responder Assistance Program is being implemented to help volunteers who may come into contact with COVID-19 on rescue calls.

“Volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members are on the frontline of the coronavirus disease in our Nebraska communities. They can’t afford to miss work because of a required quarantine as a result of a rescue call. As a risk management pool for 171 governmental entities across Nebraska, we hope to provide needed assistance for these communities,” Hanson said.

