Insight 2020 section delayed

The first Insight 2020 section, which was due to appear in Thursday’s paper, has been temporarily delayed because of computer server problems at the Daily News.

Our dedicated team has been working hard to fix files that have been affected, which includes the content for our Insight edition. Our goal is to publish the first part of this special section later next week, with the other three sections to follow weekly as originally planned.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our advertisers and readers, and we appreciate your patience and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Daily News at 402-371-1020 or email editor@norfolkdailynews.com.

