The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District.
Results of the survey will provide the city with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment and experience.
“Our downtown has seen such tremendous growth and revitalization in the last 10 to 15 years. It has been and continues to be an exciting experience with many of our younger entrepreneurs bringing fun, new businesses, energy, ideas, and growth to the downtown,” said Connie Geary, owner of multiple downtown businesses and chairwoman of the Vehicle Parking District.
“With this past and continued growth, the Vehicle Parking District sees a potential for the area to do and be so much more. The VPD is excited for the opportunity to work with the city and PUMA (Progressive Urban Management Associates) to explore what avenues, changes or implementation may be the next best steps to continue this growth.”
Geary is encouraging everyone to be a part by completing the survey made available for public input.
PUMA has been hired to assist the City with this endeavor. PUMA is a national leader in helping communities and organizations create and sustain thriving places and is assisting in gathering information and implementing the plan.
"As a local business owner for over 25 years, never before have I seen such tremendous growth and opportunity for Norfolk's downtown. The Downtown Norfolk Association has begun the expansion of our area by adapting the term River Point District instead of simply referring to the area as downtown,” said Amy Renter, owner of Magnolias and president of the Downtown Norfolk Association.
“We are ready to embrace and support new businesses in the expanded borders. Openness to new methods and ideas for supporting expansion, both geographically and financially, will facilitate this growth as well as strengthen our sense of community,” Renter added.
In addition to a survey, the downtown study includes stakeholder outreach, the creation of a downtown property owner database and a management plan to outline objectives, boundaries, budget and a potential governance structure.
To look over the plan and provide feedback visit: https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/engineering/projects/norfolk-downtown-management-plan.html.