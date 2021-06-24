Former Nebraska U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis filled a conference room at the Norfolk Public Library with about 100 people Thursday night as he spoke about the state’s proposed health education standards.
Innis, who lost the 2020 GOP Senate primary to Sen. Ben Sasse, voiced his opposition to the Nebraska Department of Education’s standards draft, which was released on March 10. The department has been accepting public feedback through emails, letters and surveys since it was published and the draft is expected to go through several rounds of revision.
The presentation consisted of multiple parts, detailing why Innis rejects the proposal, how it was created and what it will teach students if passed. Most of his points focused on his opposition to the draft’s human growth and development section, which includes teaching students about gender identity, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes starting in elementary school.
He also explained his rejection of critical race theory, which is commonly known as a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism, according to the Associated Press.
“We need to be preparing kids for the world,” he said. “They need to learn how to read, write, (the subjects of) math, economics, true science, true biology...but we are replacing that with indoctrination of the children.”
About 10 minutes into his presentation, one woman in the back of the crowded conference room spoke up, criticizing Innis’ points. She urged attendees to do more research on what Innis was saying.
“You are all now involved in a hate group,” she said. “This is backed by a hate group.”
Many of the members of the public tried to get the woman to leave, but she expressed her opposition for the presentation for several minutes until an officer from the Norfolk Police Department arrived and removed her from the building.
Thursday’s event wasn’t Innis’ first presentation in Nebraska. He also visited Ogallala on June 9.
The public can read the Nebraska Department of Education’s health education standards draft on its website, https://www.education.ne.gov/. The second draft of the proposal is expected later this summer.