A former Norfolk man set to be released from prison early next year was reported missing by corrections officials on Thursday.
Authorities have been notified that Austin Risor, 29, left his place of employment and did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha, said Dayne Urbanovsky, strategic communications director for the Nebraska Department of Corrections..
Risor was sentenced on Sept. 16, 2016, to 10 to 12 years for theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and drug charges. He has a tentative release date of Feb. 24, 2024.
According to court documents, Risor escaped custody in October 2021 while he was being housed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. He was later convicted of escape and sentenced in April 2022 to a year in prison.
Risor, according to prison records, spent three stints in prison besides the sentence he most recently had been serving.
Risor is described as a White male who is 6-feet tall and weighs 260 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Community Corrections Center-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Corrections. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.
Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.