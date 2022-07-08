A former Hubbard man who was serving a lengthy prison sentence for killing two Wayne State College students in a crash died on Wednesday.
Robert Mahler, 65, died at the Johnson County Hospital, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Mahler was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
His cause of death has not yet been determined, according to the release. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
Mahler was serving a 50- to 81-year sentence on charges out of Dixon County that included two counts of motor vehicle homicide and second-offense driving under the influence.
On Sept. 9, 2011, 20-year-old Christopher Oberg and 18-year-old Alexis Calfee of Bennett were on a motorcycle near Emerson when they encountered a car driven by Mahler that crossed the center line and crashed into the motorcycle, according to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office. Oberg and Calfee, who were both students at Wayne State, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Mahler, who was 55 at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol content that was more than two times the legal limit for driving at the time of the accident.
Mahler was one of two inmates who died this week while in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections. On Tuesday, Charles Kays, 81, died at the state penitentiary in Lincoln. Kays was sentenced in 2011 in Douglas County to 16 years and eight months to 20 years after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault on a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault on a child.