MADISON — An inmate briefly escaped custody on Friday following a hearing in district court in which he had his bond revoked.
Rashid Perry, 23, had appeared for a pre-trial hearing on a charge of second-offense third-degree domestic assault, a felony.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, told District Judge Mark Johnson that Perry had tested positive for THC, which is a violation of Perry’s bond conditions.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said it had been weeks since Perry had last used marijuana. He uses the drug to help with migraines, she said. Hartner asked Johnson to allow Friday's hearing to proceed and permit Perry to remain out on bond.
Johnson denied Hartner’s requests and remanded Perry’s custody to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Perry, who was sitting in the jury box after having his bond revoked, began coughing and started to speak with a sheriff’s deputy.
The deputy began escorting Perry out of the courtroom, but Perry began vomiting near the inside of the courtroom door on his way over to the jail.
The deputy told Perry that he could vomit in a trash can near the north doors inside the courthouse while other jail deputies came to assist. But instead of stopping at the trash can, Perry left the courthouse and flagged down a vehicle in the parking lot and left.
Sheriff Todd Volk quickly got behind the vehicle that Perry had gotten into and followed the vehicle north.
Volk said a good samaritan had seen Perry in the parking lot and thought Perry needed a ride. In the vehicle, the driver asked Perry if he was running from the cops, to which Perry said he was. The driver then pulled over on Highway 81, prompting Perry to take off on foot.
The sheriff’s office, though, was able to apprehend Perry shortly thereafter and bring him into custody, Volk said. Perry “put up a fight” while he was being taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Volk said Perry would likely face charges of escape and resisting arrest.