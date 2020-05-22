Green streets

The intersection of Second Street and Omaha Avenue had a noticeably dark green hue Friday afternoon after a truck spilled ink. The rain and traffic will wear down the stains relatively quickly, city engineers said.

 Norfolk Daily News/Nick Gebhart

It wasn’t a belated St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

A shipment of ink leaked onto one of Norfolk’s major thoroughfares late Friday morning, temporarily transforming portions of the road, curbs and even signs low to the ground on the westbound lanes of Highway 275 into a dark green color.

Steve Rames, Norfolk city engineer, said at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, a truck spilled purple ink on the street. Because of reactions with air, it turned into dark green. The ink is non-toxic to people.

The Norfolk Fire Division was alerted to the spill, and the company that owns the truck called in a team for repairs and clean-up for the truck. Rames said there isn’t much the city can do to clean up the road, but heavy rains on Friday and the heavy traffic that usually passes on the street should cause the stains to fade away relatively quickly.

Tags

In other news

Bars in Madison County may reopen June 1

Bars in Madison County may reopen June 1

OMAHA (AP) — Nebraska will let bars, zoos, movie theaters and swimming pools reopen and allow small concerts and auctions to resume on June 1 in all but four hard-hit counties, Gov. Pete Ricketts said as the number of coronavirus deaths continued to rise.

Reminder given to be safe over holiday weekend

Reminder given to be safe over holiday weekend

As the nation heads into the Memorial Day weekend and people are excited to see people and do activities that they haven’t done in some time, the health department is cautioning the public and reminding people that the threat of COVID-19 is still out there.