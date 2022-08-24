A tattoo helped lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man on burglary charges on Tuesday.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers investigated a burglary that had occurred overnight at a business in the 2000 block of West Pasewalk Avenue.

Bauer said the suspect with a distinctive neck tattoo was caught on surveillance video breaking into a drawer that contained a cash box and removing the cash.

Staff told police they suspected that the individual was part of the nighttime cleaning crew, Bauer said. Officers had contact with the cleaning company staff, and the suspect — 47-year-old Gonzalo Amescua of Norfolk — was identified as a former employee of the company.

Officers had contact with Amescua later in the afternoon, and he matched the person in the video right down to the neck tattoo, Bauer said.

Amescua was arrested on suspicion of burglary and housed in the Norfolk City Jail. He later will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Israel's premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal

Israel's premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister urged President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying that negotiators are letting Tehran manipulate the talks and that an agreement would reward Israel's enemies.

Large section of smoldering Beirut port silos collapses

Large section of smoldering Beirut port silos collapses

BEIRUT (AP) — Another significant section of the devastated Beirut Port silos collapsed on Tuesday morning in a cloud of dust. No injuries were reported — the area had been long evacuated — but the collapse was another painful reminder of the horrific August 2020 explosion.

Agenda for upcoming NPS board of education meeting

Agenda for upcoming NPS board of education meeting

The public is encouraged to attend the next Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave., on the second floor. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Small Board Room. The purpo…