A tattoo helped lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man on burglary charges on Tuesday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers investigated a burglary that had occurred overnight at a business in the 2000 block of West Pasewalk Avenue.
Bauer said the suspect with a distinctive neck tattoo was caught on surveillance video breaking into a drawer that contained a cash box and removing the cash.
Staff told police they suspected that the individual was part of the nighttime cleaning crew, Bauer said. Officers had contact with the cleaning company staff, and the suspect — 47-year-old Gonzalo Amescua of Norfolk — was identified as a former employee of the company.
Officers had contact with Amescua later in the afternoon, and he matched the person in the video right down to the neck tattoo, Bauer said.
Amescua was arrested on suspicion of burglary and housed in the Norfolk City Jail. He later will be transferred to the Madison County Jail.