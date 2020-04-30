Two candidates in the primary election for Norfolk City Council want to help improve Norfolk’s infrastructure and job opportunities if they are elected.
Kory Hildebrand, Christopher Moore and Juan Sandoval are running for a seat on the council to represent Ward 1, which covers the northeast quadrant of Norfolk. Incumbent Dick Pfeil is not running for reelection.
Moore could not be reached to contribute to this story.
Hildebrand and Sandoval each identified infrastructure as a key issue in this election.
Hildebrand, a landscaping business owner and utility line instructor at Northeast Community College, said as a councilman he will focus on “ being financially responsible and replace what is in disrepair or soon will be.”
“The number one concern, I think, on everyone’s mind is our roads,” Hildebrand said.
He also said the city’s sewer and water systems need to be examined as new housing developments continue across the city.
“We need to examine if our current water and sewer system is adequate for the demand,” Hildebrand said. “Some lift stations need to be replaced or upgraded for our citizens that have experienced problems in the past. We need to continue to do extensions for water and sewer as needed.”
He said contracts with utilities should be examined and there could possibly be some renewable alternatives.
Sandoval, who has worked in banking, business mentoring and economic development since arriving from Venezuela in 1999, said infrastructure is important because if Norfolk is not up to date, businesses and people will choose other cities.
“We need to ensure we have the current infrastructure in place to support their needs — including shovel-ready industrial sites, efficient transportation systems and economic incentives,” Sandoval said. “We live in an extremely competitive world where businesses can be established anywhere, and if we are not able to offer it, another city will.”
Workforce is another key issue in Norfolk for Sandoval and Hildebrand.
“If we can attract the right industries and technical companies to move to Norfolk or existing Norfolk companies to move in this direction, we can prosper with good-paying jobs,” Hildebrand said. “If we have more good-paying jobs in Norfolk, we will attract more people to move here and raise a family. This is part of what it is going to take to grow Norfolk and leave it better for the next generation.”
Hildebrand said a way to attract new families to Norfolk is to keep beautifying downtown and offering recreation, such as trails.
Sandoval said having a suitable workforce for local companies is also essential.
“(Workforce) has been an issue for a long time, and as each year passes, it becomes even more of an issue,” Sandoval said. “We need to continue to support our local employers, especially if they are looking to expand or to invest in our community; when they succeed, we succeed, so we need to pay attention to their needs.”
Sandoval said he is worth supporting because of his involvement in the community.
“From helping a business owner with my job, providing affordable housing with the Habitat for Humanity or running a campaign advocating for many agencies with the Norfolk Area United Way, I want to keep finding ways to give back for all the things I have received from this community,” he said.
Sandoval said he also believes the city is on the right track and wants to play a bigger role as a member of the city council.
“We need to continue the momentum our community has seen in the last few years,” Sandoval said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to play a larger role in many of the projects being developed or that are soon to be completed.”
He also said his experience in finance would help him in his goal to make the city grow, while also being financially responsible and effective.
Hildebrand said Norfolk embodies the state’s former slogan, “The Good Life,” and he would use his position as a city councilman to live up to that reputation.
“I have committed to grow my family here and help grow this community for the next generation to be successful,” he said. “We have work to do, but there’s a lot of good things started that I would like to see carried out in my term as a councilman.”