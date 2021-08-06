AINSWORTH — Residential and commercial customers of Nebraska Public Power District who live in Ainsworth will have the opportunity to learn more about the city’s SunWise community solar program on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the Ainsworth Community Building, 606 E. Fourth St.
The solar facility, already under construction, is expected to come online early this fall. Ainsworth residents are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the project, including the impact it may have on their electric bill, as well as all details of the program, including portability and any specific requirements or restrictions.
They also will be able to ask questions of NPPD staff involved in solar development.
Interested residents also will have the opportunity to sign up during the open house. Ainsworth customers will be limited to 10 shares they will be able to purchase.
In total, there are 224 shares available. GRNE Solar, based out of Lincoln, is the solar developer for the 500-kilowatt project. GRNE will sell electricity generated by the solar facility to NPPD, and NPPD will resell this energy to Ainsworth solar subscribers at cost.
NPPD already has existing solar facilities operating in Kearney, Scottsbluff and Venango amounting to about 10.5 megawatts in size.
“The community solar program enables NPPD to partner with its retail communities interested in pursuing their own solar projects,” said Pat Hanrahan, NPPD general manager retail services.
“Under this program, NPPD works with the community and a selected developer to purchase the output of a solar unit. End-use customers can then participate in the program and pay for shares via their electric bill,” he said.
The facility will generate enough electricity to serve the equivalent of about 75 to 100 homes when the sun is shining and will be known as Solar Bundle One.
The estimated completion date is fall of 2021. Only those residential and commercial customers who receive a bill from NPPD are eligible to purchase solar shares.
When shares are fully subscribed, a waiting list will be developed and those on the list will be contacted when shares become available. Any shares remaining after the open house can be reserved by registering online at https://sunwise.nppd.com/.
Customers also may call NPPD at 1-877-275-6773. Additional information about the program can be found at www.nppd.com/powering-nebraska/solar/community-solar.