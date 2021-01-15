A new support group for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease is in the works.
Tina Collison, group fitness director at the Norfolk Family YMCA, said Norfolk was chosen by Parkinson’s Nebraska last fall as the site of a community outreach program designed to increase access to specialized services and strengthen the statewide Parkinson’s community.
“Physical therapists, the YMCA and the Parkinson’s Foundation are working together to get more education and support to Parkinson’s groups,” she said. “We were the first community chosen in Nebraska for that.”
The program provides target community leaders with local needs assessment and guides them toward sustainable change by empowering them with knowledge, tools and resources.
The Norfolk community was chosen to be the first to participate in the outreach because of the area’s strong commitment to patients with Parkinson’s disease, Collison said.
A $500 grant was received for the start of a support group for Parkinson’s patients. In October, Collison became a certified facilitator and will lead the group.
The support group information meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, in the Norfolk Family YMCA conference room.
Collison said she received an additional $500 grant to bring a Dance for Parkinson’s class — which includes dances like the foxtrot — to the Norfolk YMCA facility; she is working on getting certified for the Dance for Parkinson’s class.
“That’s my goal for 2021,” she said.
Collison said there are good resources out there for those who have received a Parkinson’s diagnosis, including Parkinson’s Nebraska, which may be accessed at www.parkinsonsnebraska.org, and the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance, which may be found at www.pmdalliance.org.