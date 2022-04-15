An executive who became a whistleblower will be the featured speaker at the 18th annual Norfolk Area Prayer Breakfast.
Mark Whitacre — an Ivy League Ph.D. who is recognized as the highest-level executive in U.S. history to turn whistleblower — will share his story of power, greed, redemption and second chances as he speaks at the Tuesday, May 3, event in the ballroom at Divots Conference Center.
After completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Ohio State University, Whitacre earned his doctorate in biochemistry at Cornell University. He worked as an executive for multiple Fortune 500 companies, including Ralston Purina and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). He was recruited at ADM when he was 32 as the president of the biotech division.
Whitacre wore a wire for three years for the FBI in the early 1990s as his undercover work led to the unveiling of the ADM price-fixing scandal. His work was the inspiration for the movie “The Informant.” Actor Matt Damon played the part of Whitacre in the movie.
His story was also the inspiration for the Discovery Channel documentary “Undercover.”
Today, Whitacre has served as the executive director of the t-factor initiative at Coca-Cola Consolidated since late 2019. He served as the national director and chief operating officer of the Christian Business Men’s Connection from 2013 to 2019. He also was the chief operating officer and chief science officer from 2006 to 2013 at Cypress Systems, a California biotechnology company, where he continues to serve on the advisory board.
He and Ginger, his wife of 42 years, have three adult children.
In his presentations, Whitacre provides insight into corporate ethics, corporate greed and the warning signs of flawed corporate leadership.
Breakfast will begin at 6 a.m. Doors open at 5:30 a.m. Seating is limited because of the change in venue. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.norfolkprayerbreakfast.com.
Hosted by the local chapter of the Christian Business Men’s Connection Forum Ministries, the annual community breakfast strives to encourage, inspire and unite Christians to pray over the needs of our city, our state, our country and our world.
CBMC is a nonprofit ministry to business and professional leaders, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership and a desire to impact other leaders in the marketplace.