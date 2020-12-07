Influenza shots, COVID-19 testing offered

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 135 additional COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday. By county, they are: 16-Antelope; 2-Boyd; 18-Brown; 14-Cherry; 24-Holt; 4-Keya Paha; 34-Knox; 15-Pierce; 8-Rock.
Whitney Abbott of NCDHD said the district has regretfully been notified of a Knox County man in his 90s who died from COVID-19. NCDHD sends its sincerest condolences to the family, she said.
NCDHD will host a drive-through influenza shot clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the back of the NCDHD office in O’Neill. To access the clinic, enter through the east ally entrance and remain in your vehicle. To fast track the clinic process, complete the vaccination form online prior to arrival and have a copy of your insurance card with you.
If you are unable to complete the vaccination form prior to the clinic, NCDHD will have hard copies available and will be making copies of insurance cards as needed.
The Directed Health Measures (DHMs), effective through Dec. 31, have been updated to include the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding shortened quarantine. The change includes:
Quarantine may now discontinue without testing under the following conditions: at least 10 days have passed since the quarantined individuals last Close Contact exposure AND have no symptom development AND continues to self-monitor daily for symptom development through day 14 since last Close Contact exposure AND wears a facial covering (such as a bandana or cloth mask) through day 14 since last close contact.
Quarantine may discontinue with testing under the following conditions: at least seven days have passed since the quarantined individuals last close contact exposure AND has had no symptom development AND results of a diagnostic specimen test is negative, AND the specimen was collected no earlier than 5 days since the quarantined individuals last close contact exposure AND continues to self-monitor daily for symptom development through day 14 since last close contact exposure AND wears a facial covering (such as a bandana or cloth mask) through day 14 since last close contact exposure.
NCDHD has expanded its COVID-19 testing capacities to include a 15-minute rapid test, in addition to the gold standard PCR test already offered.
The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the following locations.
O’Neill: Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fair Grounds.
Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
Valentine: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hosted by Cherry County Hospital but testing is at the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. in Valentine. Rapid Tests are not available at this location.
As of Monday at 4 p.m. the district had 3,075 Total Cases (TC), 1,165 Recoveries (R), 41 Deaths (D), and 503 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county, the case totals are Antelope: TC: 417, R:154, D: 4; Boyd: TC: 146, R: 49; D:2; Brown: TC 217, R:76, D: 3; Cherry: TC: 326, R: 107, D:5; Holt: TC: 618, R: 251, D: 10; Keya Paha: TC: 28, R: 6; Knox: TC: 657, R: 285, D: 3; Pierce: TC: 545, R: 159, D:13; and Rock: TC: 121, R: 78, D:1.