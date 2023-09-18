A 5-month-old child is believed to be OK after dealing with heat-related stress from being left inside a vehicle in Woodland Park on Monday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., Norfolk Rescue and the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Park Lane for a report of an infant being left in a vehicle, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The child is believed to have been inside the vehicle for 40 to 45 minutes, Unger said. The National Weather Service indicated that the air temperature in Norfolk was 81 degrees shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the sheriff, the infant’s father had dropped other children off elsewhere before coming home and entering his house without the child. The man is believed to have been taking care of other responsibilities when he forgot that the infant was in the vehicle, Unger said.
A second person who later arrived at the Park Lane residence discovered that the child was in the vehicle and alerted the father. Emergency personnel were called at that point.
Unger said the infant endured heat-related stress, but paramedics cleared the child at the scene and did not transport the the child to the hospital. Relatives of the baby were going to take the child to see a doctor, the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office does not plan to charge the man with any crimes at this time, Unger said, as the incident appeared to be accidental. But the sheriff said his office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services would conduct further investigation to determine if charges ultimately would need to be filed.
“We’re going to do some follow-up just to determine that this truly was an accident or if we need to take some sort of action,” Unger said.
Young children being left in vehicles is something the sheriff said happens more often than anyone would like.
On Aug. 21, a 1-year-old girl died after she was left in a van outside an Omaha daycare facility during record-breaking heat. Two days later, another 1-year-old child died after being left inside a vehicle in Yankton, South Dakota.
“Unfortunately, you seem to see it about once a week or so on national media,” Unger said. I’m thankful that the (Woodland Park) child is OK.”
More than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990, and at least another 7,300 survived with varying types and severity of injuries, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which gathered data from kidsandcars.org.
About 87% of children who die in hot cars are age 3 or younger and the majority, 56%, were unknowingly left by an otherwise loving, responsible parent or caregiver, the World-Herald reported in August.