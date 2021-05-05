Organizers of Norfolk's Big Bang Boom announced plans on Tuesday for a two-day festival on Friday and Saturday, July 2-3.

“We had plans for this to happen last year, but as we know, COVID-19 prevented that,” said Don Wisnieski, president of Big Bang Boom. “While we appreciated the opportunity to move the fireworks to Northeast Community College, we are excited to bring the tradition back to Skyview Lake as a multi-day event for the first time.”

The festivities will include a concert, wing fest and car show and shine, in addition to traditional July 4 activities.

This is the 45th anniversary of Big Bang Boom, which started at Skyview Lake in 1976 to commemorate the U.S. bicentennial. The event has always focused on a Saturday family picnic at the park with entertainment, food and fireworks.

Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau said the addition of Friday night activities expands the opportunity for the holiday weekend.

“Anytime we can help people find a reason to stay in Norfolk and enjoy our community, our businesses and our hotels, it only helps the community to grow,” Jeffrey said.

The Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau awarded Big Bang Boom a grant to help with the festival.

“The Boom Committee is always looking for new ways to make their event bigger, and we are excited to help in any way we can,” Jeffrey said. “It’s going to be a great weekend for family or class reunions, and our office is here to help welcome them to town.”

Friday night at Skyview includes a wing fest competition coordinated by Stanton Ribfest organizers. Norfolk Area Rod and Custom is sponsoring a car show and shine. Live music will take place with up-and-coming country artist Luke Hupp, followed by the Smoke Ring reunion show.

Saturday’s events will include an inflatable midway, military static displays, food vendors, music and the largest fireworks display in Northeast Nebraska.

Big Bang Boom Inc. is a nonprofit corporation.

Wisnieski said the organization is made up of volunteers who depend on financial donations from sponsors and community members.

“As you may expect, the pandemic hampered our fundraising in 2020, and we are now working hard to make sure we can provide the caliber of festival for which Norfolk is known,” Wisnieski said.

