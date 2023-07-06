ALBION — It looks as though the spirit of Independence Day will continue on in Boone County.
The upcoming Boone County Fair will adapt a “Red, White and Blue: This Fair’s for You” theme for this year’s festivities, expected to begin on Saturday, July 8, and last until Wednesday, July 12, at 100 W. Fairway St. in Albion.
“We brought our thinking caps to the table, and that was one of the ideas that stuck,” said fair board president Cody Gulbrandson.
It seems as though the fair will follow a structure like that of a high school spirit week, with almost each day being centered on a specific group of people, according to a letter written by Gulbrandson that was featured in a fair book. The itineraries for Saturday and Sunday are an exception.
On Saturday, open-class exhibit submissions will open at 8 a.m., with judging slated to commence at 1:30 p.m. Concerts featuring country musicians Ray Fulcher and Dylan Scott will begin around 7 p.m. Food trucks, antique tractor displays, a gun show and petting zoo will essentially be available all day. Registration for a 4-H horse judging contest will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Sunday, a “big day” as described by Gulbrandson, will feature a parade beginning at 1:30 p.m., a kids pedal tractor pull at 3 p.m. and the returning Tanner Pelster Memorial Races at 6 p.m. Since Pelster’s death in 2021, the race has attracted more than 100 registrants, according to previous Daily News reporting.
Monday is reserved as kids day as “pony rides, face painting, clowns, balloons and lots of smiles will be seen during the day,” according to the fair book. A slew of different races and competitions will be featured as the evening turns into redneck night at 7 p.m.
Tuesday has been proclaimed as senior day, alongside a grand, outlaw tractor pulling race titled “Rumble at the Raceway” that will be featured for the first time next week. Food trucks, magicians, comedians and a petting zoo also will be presented next week with 4-H contributing cow, calf and dog shows to the schedule.
During the closing day of the fair on Wednesday, fairgoers can expect to see “several activities lined up … for (women),” as stated in the fair book. An activity titled women’s day will offer flowers and crafts from 2 to 4 p.m., preceding a “Wind Down Wednesday” concert beginning at 7 p.m.
Free parking will be available at the Boone County Fairgrounds each day of the fair. As with many county fairs, outside alcohol is prohibited.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit the Boone County Fair website at boonecountyfairne.org.