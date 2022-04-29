The race for Stanton County sheriff features two Republican candidates with ties to the area.
The winner of the May 10 primary featuring current Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger and Washington County Deputy James Hetzler is likely to also win the general election in November barring a write-in candidate garnering the most votes.
Both candidates have emphasized their commitment to the people of Stanton County that is rooted in their familiarity with the area and its residents.
Mike Unger
Unger, a U.S. Army veteran, has worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years and has served as sheriff in Stanton County for nearly 29 years. Unger’s law enforcement career began in 1981, when he served as a military policeman in West Germany during the height of the cold war. Unger took over as sheriff in 1993 after the retirement of the late Norman Lehman, and he’s been elected seven times since.
The Norfolk native also worked for the Schuyler, Stanton and Norfolk police departments, and he serves as an emergency medical technician for Stanton County.
Unger said he is running for sheriff so that he can continue the proactive law enforcement that he and his deputies do daily.
“I believe our job is to try and prevent the criminal activity before it takes place and get the dangerous, impaired and reckless drivers and illegal drugs off our streets,” he said.
Unger said he is the candidate with the most experience and knowledge of the job and county. He knows the problems and the people who cause them, he said.
“I have the ability to effectively do the job and get it done with positive results,” Unger said.
Unger told the Daily News in October that he planned to run for one more term as sheriff and that he wanted to continue working in a “rewarding profession.”
“I look forward to four more years as your sheriff, and citizens know what they have with me and that the job will get done,” he said. “Just ask yourself, ‘Do you feel safe in your home or on your property?’ And I think we all know the answer is that you do feel safe with me on the job.”
James Hetzler
Stanton native James Hetzler, a U.S. Army infantry veteran, has served as a Washington County deputy sheriff since 2021. He also served stints as a private contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of State and worked as a Norfolk police officer from 2016 to 2019.
Hetzler said he is running for sheriff because he was born and raised in Stanton, and he wants to serve and protect the people he holds “close to my heart.”
“It would be an honor to serve the people who helped raise me growing up as sheriff,” he said. “I want the people of Stanton County to have a choice in who represents the county as sheriff.”
The job, Hetzler said, is not about the glory, awards or media publication. Instead, he said, it’s about serving and protecting the county and anyone who passes through.
Hetzler has strong family ties to the area, he said. Stanton County is a place he calls home, with people about whom he said he genuinely cares.
Hetzler has promised while campaigning to focus on approachability, transparency and accountability if he is elected sheriff. Hetzler said he would strictly encourage and enforce an “open-door policy.”
“Anyone is welcome — at any time — to come into the office and chat with me about any issues or concerns they may have,” he said. “If you can’t make it into the office, I will come to you.”
Hetzler said he would happily provide as much information as he could as to how the sheriff’s office operates. Further, he said, he will hold deputies to a high standard.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who shows up to the job first,” he said. “What matters is that the job gets done.”
Mike Unger
Education: Unger has a degree in criminal justice and is a certified police supervisor and manager. He also is certified in jail management and incident command and is a trained coroner. He said he has more than 2,700 hours of continuing education in law enforcement with an emphasis on crime scene and death investigation.
Background: Unger was born and raised in Norfolk and attended Norfolk Catholic. He has worked as the sheriff in Stanton County for nearly 29 years and manages a county-wide full-service law enforcement agency. He is a U.S. Army veteran, having served overseas in West Germany during the cold war as a military policeman. Unger has worked as an emergency medical technician for over three decades and has been recognized multiple times for lifesaving actions as an EMT.
Family: Unger and his wife, Kris, have five adult children, a late son, Adam, and 10 grandchildren.
James Hetzler
Education: Hetzler graduated from Stanton High School.
Background: Hetzler was born and raised in Stanton. He served on the U.S. Army infantry branch from 2007 to 2012 and as a private contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense in 2013-2014. He worked as a Norfolk police officer from 2016 to 2019 before working for the U.S. Department of State as a private contractor (2019-2021). He is a deputy sheriff in Washington County.
Family: Hetzler is the son of Curtis and Nan Hetzler, the grandson of Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of Stanton and Robert Hetzler of Manhattan, Kansas.