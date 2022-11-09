State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair has been elected to serve a second term as the representative of Nebraska Legislative District 16, which covers Washington, Burt and Cuming counties and part of Stanton County.
Hansen, a chiropractor and small-business owner, received 9,718 votes (70.29%) to 4,108 (29.71%) for Connie Petersen, a doctor of clinical psychology from rural Hoskins.
“It’s humbling for the fact that it at least gives me some feedback that I’m not doing too bad of a job,” Hansen said. “(My constituents) like what I'm doing. That gives me some renewed energy going into the next four years and a purpose.”
Both Hansen and Petersen had said they believe taxes are one of the most pressing issues facing Nebraskans.
Hansen pointed out the difference between tax relief and tax reform and said he thinks the two need to be distinguished because how and what the Legislature can do is different. The state can directly affect sales and income taxes while property taxes are handled by local taxing authorities such as cities, counties and school districts, he said.
Hansen said his top priorities for Nebraska — aside from addressing tax issues — are abortion and protecting individual liberties.
The now second-term state senator said he recently helped pass a bill banning dismemberment abortion and another requiring doctors who perform abortions to provide women with information about abortion-reversal drugs that could potentially save their pregnancies.
Individual liberties also are important to Hansen. Last year, he introduced bills to maintain individuals’ right to make their own decisions on vaccines.
Moving forward, Hansen said he also plans to work on laws involving helmets and child neglect, among other issues.
Hansen served as chairman of the Business and Labor Committee for the Legislature during his last term, and he said it was almost a foregone conclusion that he also would run for chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee.
The incumbent said Petersen ran a good campaign and that this election presented many differences to four years ago, when Hansen ran against a candidate with almost completely opposite philosophies.
Petersen said she was proud to have been part of a “positive and clean campaign” against Hansen.
“We both are professionals in our respective communities,” Petersen said, “and on each occasion we saw each other, we shook each other’s hands. I have testified in front of Senator Hansen on psychology bills, and to get to know him over the last year has been an honor.”
Petersen said she and Hansen don’t differ on large political issues, and to hear his perspective while also honoring Petersen’s perspectives is something she hopes can be a prime example for the whole state.
The District 16 race was Petersen’s first campaign on the state level, an experience she said was helpful to “getting my foot in the door to politics.”
Petersen’s 2022 campaign to serve on the Nebraska Legislature won’t be the last time she runs for election, she said.
“I believe District 16 will be well-represented for the next four years and beyond,” she said.
Hansen said he is grateful to his constituents for all the times they’ve provided feedback and thanked him for taking certain actions in Lincoln.
“It makes me feel good,” he said.