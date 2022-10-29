State Sen. Mike Moser is seeking reelection while newcomer Roy Zach is looking to unseat the first-term District 22 senator.
Moser is a longtime Columbus resident, former Columbus mayor and the owner of Columbus Music Co. Moser said he believes his track record as a state senator speaks for itself.
“As a member of the Legislature, I have worked hard to make state government more responsive to the needs of taxpayers, to create jobs and have worked to reduce our reliance on property tax,” Moser said. “I’ve made a commitment to our district with a record of experience in leadership, service and a vision for our future. I want to continue that level of trust by continuing to serve as your state senator for District 22.”
Moser said the past three sessions have shown his dedication to help residents.
One bill lowered the state income tax on military retirement benefits while another provided a tax exemption for 50% of Social Security income. Another bill reduced ag land valuations from 75% of market value to 50% for property taxes for bond issues, Moser said.
Last, he noted a measure that reduced income taxes and held the line on the budget.
“My priorities also included helping to create more and higher-paying jobs for our community and state, improve roads in around the 22nd Legislative District with the completion of the expressway system and protecting the rights of the unborn,” Moser said.
Moser said he hopes to carry on his work if reelected.
“That’s why I want to continue to serve the people of our district because as your state senator, I will be a strong voice for our district and its families,” he said. “I will commit my energy and experience to work hard on your behalf and to always be responsive and to listen to your concerns.”
His challenger, Zach, hasn’t held political office before, but he did run for the District 22 seat in 2010. He said despite not having political experience, he believes his work experiences have given him viewpoints on issues ranging from agricultural and industrial to service sectors of the economy.
Zach was one of 10 children growing up on his family farm located in western Platte County. The 240-acre operation grew corn, soybeans, oats, wheat, alfalfa and native prairie grass, as well as raised cattle, hogs and chickens.
Zach is the founder and owner of Trinity Works, a sole proprietorship that specializes in landscape photography and the sale of such prints. He also worked with Lindsay Manufacturing, Rockwell Automation, Reliance Electric, T-Bren Farms Hilliard Energy and Sentinel Building Systems.
Zach said there are three important issues affecting Americans: A lack of moral direction, geopolitical influences trying to control the federal government and personal apathy among people.
“As a candidate, my character and integrity are grounded in the firm moral foundation of Christian ethics and values — particularly in the example set by the life of Jesus Christ,” Zach said. “I personally believe that ‘good’ and ‘evil’ are absolutes — not simple theoretical concepts that are supposedly relative to a particular person’s beliefs or relative to a particular culture, civilization, time or place.
“I have been tested by adversity, and I resolve to follow the wisdom that God provided to us in sacred scripture. God’s advice — where in the form of historical narrative, commandments, prophecy, wisdom, psalms, parable or beatitudes — has been tested and proven by time. We need to revisit God’s plan for us.”
Mike Moser, Columbus
Education: The Columbus Scotus graduate attended Central Community College-Columbus and Fort Hays State before receiving his degree in speech communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Background: The former Columbus mayor (2004-16) has represented District 22 in the Legislature since 2018. Moser has owned Columbus Music Co. since 1977. He also was a community education computer instructor for CCC for 12 years.
Family: Moser and his wife, Jan, have been married for 46 years and have three grown daughters and four grandchildren.
Roy Zach, Genoa
Education: A graduate of Lindsay Holy Family, Zach grew up on a farm halfway between Lindsay and Genoa and was the son of Humphrey St. Francis graduates.
Background: Zach is the founder of Trinity Works, which specializes in landscape photography and the sale of photography prints. Zach’s employment background includes Lindsay Manufacturing Co., Rockwell Automation/Reliance Electric, the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a teaching assistant, Hilliard Energy, T-Bren Farms, Sentinel Building Systems and temporary work for the U.S. Census Bureau. He has not held any previous political office but was a candidate for the District 22 position in 2010.