Madison mayor race
Standing in the way of a third term for Alvin Brandl as Madison’s mayor is Rob Fite, a nine-year member of the Madison City Council.

Both candidates want to help the city build upon what they described as a strong foundation. Madison residents will decide between the two on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brandl said he is running for a third term as mayor because it is a tremendous honor to be in the position he has held for the past eight years.

Madison has made tremendous progress in infrastructure through Brandl’s tenure as mayor, he said. The city also has completed a number of service and safety projects while Brandl has been in office, he said, including the acquisition of a backup generator for the fire and rescue department.

There are several key initiatives in their final stages that Brandl believes are important to the community, including the Jackson Street bridge, a new learning center and The Child Care Center of Madison.

“I will work with our council to make this happen,” he said. “Given my heavy involvement in these projects as mayor, I am in the best position to see them through.”

Brandl prides himself on being accessible, whether it’s late-night hours, weekends or holidays, he said.

The mayor said he had spent a substantial amount of time learning and understanding the role of city government as it evolves over time.

“This is a must if you want to run a government that serves the people it represents,” Brandl said.

Brandl is committed, he said, to continuing to make infrastructure improvements in Madison, including upgrades to the city’s streets, sewage, water, electricity, bridges and broadband.

“Over my two terms, Madison has really come together as a community, and I think it is important to continue with that progress,” he said. “We have to be a community that offers opportunity to all of its residents and also one that continues to be on the forefront of new ideas.”

Fite, a Madison councilman since 2013 and the council’s president since 2015, said he is running for mayor to serve his community.

He described Madison as a fantastic town with great people and a place he wants to ensure has the best opportunity at moving forward.

Fite said his only agenda is to make sure the city can continue to build a strong community for all people who reside in Madison.

“We need strong leadership to make sure Madison progresses,” he said. “I will look at each issue that comes up before me and make the decision based on what is best for the city, and not for personal or political reasons.”

Three of the most important issues to Fite in the mayoral race are providing affordable housing, boosting economic development and building community involvement. Fite said he believes he can be someone to provide support for Madison residents and the efforts they make to help the city grow.

“I believe our city government can do a better job of attracting and supporting developers and builders to make Madison a desirable place to build and live,” he said.

A priority for Fite, he said, is to create a government that works for the people.

“We have many great community members who would like to volunteer and be involved,” he said. “It’s time we give the people support and build up our community.”

Alvin Brandl

Education: Brandl graduated from Madison High School and National Electronics Institute in Denver, Colorado.

Background: Mayor of Madison for two terms.

Family: Children Chris, Kara and Darren; in a relationship with Janet Ahlers, whose children are Brittany, Dylan, Jacob and Michael.

Rob Fite

Education: Master’s degree in education administration from Wayne State College and a bachelor’s degree in history from Dakota Wesleyan.

Background: Nine years on the Madison City Council; 15th year as a social studies teacher at Madison High School.

Family: Wife, Katie; son Brody, daughter Rory.

