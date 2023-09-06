Incorrect valuations reported

Four county tax valuation figures for Norfolk Public Schools were incorrectly reported at last week’s budget workshop, according to a press release sent by the school district Tuesday afternoon.

The correct figures, however, still indicate valuation increases for the school district:

— Madison County: Originally said to be 16.44%, now 8.78%.

— Pierce County: Originally said to be 17.48%, now 13.5%.

— Stanton County: Originally said to be 46.84%, now 14.85%.

— Wayne County: Originally said to be 18.78%, now 11.56%.

The correct numbers will be utilized for upcoming tax and budget hearings beginning Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the district’s central administration office at 512 Phillip Ave and will not affect proposals shared at last week’s meeting, including a move to reduce the district’s property tax levy by a half-cent and a 5.38% increase in property taxes.

“These changes will not affect anything proposed for the budget. We based everything off of the actual dollar amounts, which were correct. We did not use the percent increases for any of our planning,” according to Tiffany Settles, the district’s communications manager.

