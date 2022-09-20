The Good Life Action Sports will host its inaugural skateboard contest at the Norfolk Skatepark on Saturday, Oct. 1. This contest will showcase the highest levels of skateboarding at this world-class venue and is for advanced and experienced skaters. Skateboarders will be traveling from South Dakota, Iowa and across Nebraska to participate in this event.

The Good Life Action Sports Conflagration 2022 contest will start with registration from 7 to 10 a.m. Registered skaters will be placed into qualifying heats and compete in line sections and best trick attempts. Only the top scoring line attempt and two top best trick attempts will be used to create each skater’s final score.

The top placing skaters from each heat will move onto the finals. After qualifying heats are completed, an hour break will be taken before starting the finals at 1 p.m. Three experienced judges will be scoring the skaters on creativity, style, trick difficulty and consistency.

Prize packages will be given to the top three scoring skaters in the finals. A Skate Like Frank award will given for best trick pick.

A dedication ceremony will honor local skater Frank Griffith with a memorial bench placed at the park. Skateboard raffle prizes will be available to win as well as a free sticker toss and product toss.

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

Reunited at BarkBQ event

