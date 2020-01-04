Norfolk’s inaugural LAN Party — a 26-hour gaming event — began Friday night and was scheduled to conclude Saturday night at the Stables Event Center at 1700 Vicki Lane.
Tournaments were offered for Call of Duty (Saturday, 1 p.m.-8 p.m.), Apex Legends (Saturday, 4 a.m.-8 a.m.), Madden Football (Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon), Rocket League (Saturday, 12:30 a.m.-3 a.m.) and Fortnite (Friday, 8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.) throughout the event. Beyond that, gamers were free to play whatever games whenever they want.
David Kassmeier, a Norfolk chiropractor who helped organize the event, said the LAN (Local Area Network) Party offered an opportunity for players to meet at one location. Attendees brought their personal computers and equipment and paid a registration fee, while the venue provided power, an internet connection and a place for people to play.
The inaugural event in Norfolk offered room for around 100 computers and 30 consoles.