On March 8, 2019, the Daily News published a story alerting readers that meteorologists were concerned about impending flooding conditions in Northeast Nebraska.
In the article, hydrologist David Pearson said, “If you had a checklist for the things you don’t want to have for flooding to be worse, we’re checking all the boxes. The recipe is there.”
About that same time, representatives of the Pierce Fire Department were attending an annual “storm spotter awareness” class. Serving as a refresher for most of the department, the information shared made the first responders a bit more aware of possible flooding to take place in Pierce.
“The meteorologists who were there … seemed a little bit nervous,” said Steve Dolesh, Pierce’s fire chief. “They gave us some information about potentially some heavy-duty flooding that could occur in mid-March. That got our awareness up a little bit.”
Around the time of the storm spotter class, the Daily News published an article about potential severe weather in the forecast that month. “One of the things that was in that article stated that they were most concerned about extreme flooding and the North Fork of the Elkhorn River specifically by Pierce,” Dolesh said.
Even more than the meteorologists’ words a few days earlier, the Daily News’ article spurred Dolesh into action.
“That article right there prompted our attention,” he said. “I contacted all my officers on the fire department. We contacted the police department, the city officers, contacted all the city department heads and got hold of emergency management.”
Rescue personnel, officials and city employees promptly organized a pre-planning meeting on what to expect and what their role would be in the impending flooding.
“We were still grossly unprepared for what hit us. We’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Dolesh said of the historic level of flooding that impacted Pierce and numerous other parts of Northeast Nebraska. A portion of Norfolk, for example, was evacuated when the city’s flood control channel almost topped its banks.
“But the article at the Daily News — if it hadn’t been for that and the meteorology information, we would have been far less prepared because we wouldn’t have taken the time to do the meeting the night before (the flooding).”
Once the flood did hit Pierce, the Daily News didn’t let up on its coverage. A multiple-part series of stories detailed updates on the flooding and how the weather was affecting the region.
“They were awesome on getting information out for us. You know, when you get a situation like that, not everybody has internet and Facebook. Sometimes you have to get it out the old-fashioned way, and the Daily News was one way that worked very well for us,” Dolesh said.
Throughout the flood coverage, the Daily News remained in contact with Pierce officials to see how the newspaper could help by sharing pertinent information.
“I thought (the Daily News) did an ‘A plus’ job on helping us,” Dolesh said. “They were very courteous when they did their interviews. Sometimes, we’d been up for 24 or 36 hours straight, and they obviously knew it and were very mindful of that.”
Dolesh noted that part of the trust he has in the Daily News stems from the fact that its reporters are locals themselves. One reporter who did the bulk of the immediate reporting on the Pierce flooding lives in Pierce.
“Reporters come from the towns that these incidents are impacting, and people read that and they see and know who the author is,” Dolesh said. “It’s small-town news helping small towns.”
Responding when crisis hits
Whenever local crises have struck, the Daily News strives to respond with timely and thorough reporting that keeps readers informed and updated.
As another example, at least one tornado ravaged the community of Pilger in June 2014, causing damage, injury, unrest and chaos. The Daily News published articles regarding the tornado damage and stories of community members working together to clean up after the storm for the rest of June — and has published updates around the anniversary since then.
Besides sharing basic information, the Daily News assisted emergency response personnel and community officials in organizing volunteer teams to aid in cleanup.
“(The Daily News) played a vital role in informing the public what had actually transpired and what we had to do in the aftermath as far as controlling the scene,” Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said. “They overall assisted us greatly in getting supplies donated and getting volunteers to come in when we wanted. We didn’t want just everybody showing up at once. We said we didn’t want people to show up for the first 24 to 48 hours because we already had a mess on our hands. But when we got to that cleanup mode, we put out the times, and the Daily News was a valuable tool in getting that information out.”
Unger has served as the Stanton County sheriff for more than three decades. As such, he’s interacted with the media more times than he can count.
“Over the years, there have been a lot of instances, and the Daily News has shown great assistance in getting the facts out and information, such as when we’ve been looking for wanted persons or missing individuals,” he said.
Unger said he appreciates the media’s work even when he doesn’t personally benefit from it.
“I’ve also seen (the Daily News) when they’ve been, I won’t say critical of me, but had to do articles that I may have not found as flattering to myself or for this office or law enforcement,” Unger said. “I still have respect for them because they did their job. And they did it professionally. And that’s all anyone can ask.”
Above all else, he said, the Daily News keeps the surrounding communities informed.
“My experience with the Daily News has always been that they provide information that is legitimate. It’s not just hearsay or embellishment,” Unger said. “We provide them information, and they have always, in my opinion, acted with responsibility by stating the facts and getting the information that is accurate out there.”
Throughout its history, there are plenty of other examples of the Daily News’ commitment to coverage of breaking news.
In 1987, for example, a young local girl went missing. The Daily News consistently kept readers knowledgeable on Jill Cutshall’s disappearance, including publishing details on the suspect’s case in 1990 and follow-up stories as recently as 2022.
In 2002, four individuals entered Norfolk’s U.S. Bank at 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, killing several bank employees and a customer. The Daily News published countless pieces about the suspects, victims and effects on the community.
More recently, in 2022, the general manager of North Fork Area Transit allegedly embezzled $740,000 from the nonprofit. Since then, the Daily News has closely followed Jeffrey Stewart’s case, providing numerous updates on his court proceedings and decisions made therein.
‘I enjoy grabbing the paper’
As part of being first responders, Dolesh and Unger often see breaking news from the inside, knowing some facts and information before the media do.
But both know that if they’re seeking timely, truthful information about the Norfolk area, they can find that in the Daily News.
“I’m from Norfolk originally, and I’ve been reading the Daily News since I was a teenager, daily,” Unger said. “My family, growing up, were subscribers, and I’ve been a subscriber my entire adult life.”
Part of the reason Unger keeps up to date is because of the straightforward, hard news the paper provides.
“As a citizen, I have found that the Daily News is very honest and forthcoming in their information. When I print it, I tend to believe it,” Unger said. “They’re not embellishing, they’re not trying to add things or make it more glamorous or attention grabbing. They’re just stating the facts.”
Dolesh has had a similar experience.
“I’ve been a personal reader for probably 30 years,” Dolesh said. “I get a hard copy every day, and I read it front to back. It’s probably one of the last things I do before I go to bed, and I’m kind of lost when I don’t have it.”