Creighton Historical Center

A NEW AWNING is among the latest improvements to the Creighton Historical Center.

 Correspondent/Bev Schwindt

CREIGHTON — The Creighton Historical Center now physically connects the two buildings that house the many items that Knox County residents have entrusted in their care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed but not stopped the historical center from working toward its goal of “preserving the past for the future.”

Mert Crockett, past president of the center, wrote a letter to the city stating interest in obtaining revitalization funds for use of the Creighton Historical Center.

Entering the second phase of the city’s revitalization project, board member Virginia Buerman applied for and received the grant for the funds.

Buerman has been the key figure in obtaining funds and following through with financial opportunities for the historical center.

A combination of volunteers and a local contractor extensively prepped both buildings for painting before the new awning could be installed.

