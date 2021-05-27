NPPD flag at Skyview

The Nebraska Public Power District sets up a large American flag with a 120-foot crane Wednesday morning at Skyview Park.

 Lauren Wagner/Daily News

The company was initially using the flag to record video to be released on its social media pages on Memorial Day to honor veterans, first responders and hospital workers, said Mark Becker, corporate media and media services supervisor.

But once the flag was up, residents at the park started coming by to view it, and soon enough cars were filing in to look at the flag as well. The NPPD distribution team decided to let the flag stay up for a few hours for others to see but eventually had to take it down because of wind conditions. Becker said he estimated the flag’s size to be about 50 feet by 80 feet.

