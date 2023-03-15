MADISON — With so many soldiers working jobs while serving, it is crucial to the national defense to have employers who will work with them when they need training.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was recognized Tuesday at the end of the Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting for its support of the National Guard and Army Reserve in working with deputy Bret Lee.
Jim Engel, who is a volunteer with the Employers Support of Guard and Reserve, told the county board on Tuesday that Lee wrote a letter recognizing his boss, sheriff Todd Volk.
Engel, who himself is a retired Army Reservist, said while most employers follow the USERRA ACT (Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act), which is a federal law, some employers go above and beyond.
“It’s the little things. Sometimes it’s the big things. We have seldom seen a problem in Madison County with issues of employer conflicts,” Engel said.
Lee, who works as a deputy for the sheriff’s department, said he had to be gone two times last summer for military leave.
Sheriff Volk let him go and told him not to worry about it, even though they were short staff, Lee said.
“He told me to make sure I was doing OK. Anytime I talked to him, he asked my how my training was going,” Lee said.
Lee said some of the training should benefit the county as his original training was military police. Part of his training last year was an advanced leadership course for military police, he said.
Engel presented Volk with a certificate honoring him as a patriotic employer.
“We do appreciate all employers who do this,” Engel said.
Engel also presented the sheriff with a pen and commander’s coin, which was presented in a handshake. He also gave the commissioners a certificate of support.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; six citizens; three media representatives.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, including a meeting as a board of equalization and looking over floor samples.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved a contract with Derek Volker to provide tutoring and conduct services for the Juvenile Accountability Office.
— Approved a contract with Michael Petersen for the Juvenile Accountability Office to instruct the Alternatives to Detention Program and provide educational services to youths on substance abuse and decision-making skills.
— Approved Marr’s Lot Split located at 603 N. 61st St., Norfolk.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond of Dennis W. Kuchar as treasurer of Elkhorn Rural Public Power District.
— Authorized advertising for a motor grader for Road District 1.
— Authorized advertising for bids for asphaltic materials, armor coat gravel and road gravel for the 2023 year.
— Awarded a contract of $ 80,563 to Straight-Line Striping Inc. for the 2023 road striping projects.
— Conducted a public hearing concerning the application of Werner Construction for a conditional use permit for a temporary asphalt plant on property near the intersection of Highway 32 and Highway 57, roughly 5 miles east of Madison. The plant permit is requested for two years but is expected to be needed for only two months, with the property restored after it is completed. The plant primarily will be used to provide asphalt for the reconstruction of Highway 32 from the intersection with Highway 57, east about 10 miles to Aloys. A Werner representative said his company would be interested in bidding on some county projects, provided it receives the specifications. It also will allow the county to obtain some of its asphalt from the plant for projects, as it has done for other counties and projects in the past.
— Learned about the Nebraska EPIC Option Consumption Tax Act (LB79) and discussed it. More information will be presented on this later in the week.
— Approved a contract with Trane U.S. Inc. in the amount of $1,326,250 for the courthouse HVAC project.
— Met with a resident of the area of the new Norfolk soybean processing plant about a possible First Street expansion and configuration for trucks loading and unloading that could possibly prevent trucks from backing up onto Northeast Industrial Highway.
— Reviewed written reports and reviewed and processed claims.