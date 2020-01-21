PIERCE — Officials at Zion Lutheran School here have declared Wednesday as a sick day.
Zion office administrator Nikki Weber said the decision to cancel classes was made after 14 of the 89 children enrolled in the school’s kindergarten through eighth grade stayed home Tuesday with illness.
Nine of those 14 were sick with influenza B, she added.
“They were (sick with) low-grade temps and headaches. Very few are vomiting. It’s mostly fevers,” she said.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ most recent weekly report said influenza is widespread in the state, which means the illness has been reported in at least half of its regions.
Weber said the desks are being wiped down with Clorox wipes and air purifiers will be running overnight. The maintenance staff also will be using disinfectant spray to help deter the spread of any additional illnesses.
While some of the staff members at the school have reported not feeling well, none of them have come down with influenza, Weber added.
Parents of the children have been instructed to text the office staff by 5 p.m. Wednesday if they believe their student will be absent with illness on Thursday so an early decision can be made in regard to another day of classes.
“We’re going to take it day by day,” Weber said. “We can’t afford to miss that much school, but we can’t keep spreading illness around the school either.”