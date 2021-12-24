A Grand Island man who had two arrest warrants was apprehended late Thursday in Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 10 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle south of Pilger for a purported traffic violation.
During the contact with the lone driver — 21-year-old Raul Calderon of Grand Island — authorities allegedly discovered a large quantity of the controlled substance psilocybin mushrooms. Drug paraphernalia also was located in his possession, Unger said.
Authorities also found Calderon had been wanted on two felony arrest warrants out of Woodbury County, Iowa, for alleged drug violations.
Calderon was placed under arrest and jailed, the sheriff said.