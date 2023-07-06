The 911 dispatch center in Norfolk is experiencing a sharp increase in 911 hang-up phone calls.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release Thursday that the situation is not unique to the area with advances in cellphone 911 emergency calling. Centers for 911 all over the U.S. are experiencing this, Bauer said.
Law enforcement is asking if a 911 call is accidentally made, that the caller stay on the line and explain to the call recipient that it was an accident.
This will save valuable time for the dispatchers as they will attempt to reconnect to the 911 caller to see if there is an emergency, Bauer said. If no contact is made, officers are dispatched to the area where the call was made from to check on the caller, so simply staying on the line will save valuable time and resources, he said.