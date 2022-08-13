Consideration of new requirements for new uses of groundwater for irrigation in the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District remains on hold until the district can get a better handle on the severity of this year’s drought.
Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant general manager, recommended again Thursday night that the LENRD not act on new requirements until it knows if more irrigated acres will even be allowed in 2023.
The LENRD board has discussed that requirements for those seeking new irrigation variances include the use of chemigation and soil moisture probes — neither of which is now mandated — keeping the 9-acre inch allocation for new irrigation wells and lowering the soil score threshold from 85 to 80.
Bruckner said it would be irresponsible at this time to approve new wells or more irrigated acres because well levels are dropping in areas of the district.
“We’re getting close to where we were in 2020 as far as the in-season decline,” Bruckner said. “I have received some reports of pressure drops from both irrigation wells and domestic wells, but not as many as in 2020.”
The water level of one irrigation well south of Norfolk, for example, is down 65 feet from where it was in May, and Bruckner said he’s getting calls from well owners asking about where they are at with their allocations, adding that some are nearing their limits and may have to shut their systems off before the irrigation season ends.
Bruckner said he visited with a well driller in Colfax County who said he’s been out lowering pumps in wells. The driller also said some well owners aren’t telling the LENRD what is happening out of fear that the board may impose restrictions.
“I regret to hear that,” Bruckner said, “because that information is important for us to know to help manage this situation. I’m not saying the sky is falling but, looking at the drought monitor map, you can see the D3 area (extreme drought) is growing.”
He added that if the drought continues, it’s possible that in two weeks there may be D4 areas (exceptional drought) in the district.
The LENRD has a drought mitigation plan that is designed to let the board address potential groundwater shortages because of drought conditions. It’s too late for any new water restrictions to be put in place for this growing season, and the board would have to establish any new limits for 2023 on or before Nov. 1 of this year. Any new restrictions could be rescinded if conditions improve.
Director Gary Loftis said the board has held the position that the district could manage one year of drought but that if it continues, it could stress the aquifer.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek recommended that board chairman Mark Hall appoint a committee to begin discussing possible action the board may have to make regarding water use for 2023. Hall agreed and asked for directors to volunteer.
A committee was formed in 2020 that led to the board voting to impose restrictions on new variances for 2021 because of the drought; however, the restrictions weren’t needed because beneficial rains fell in late 2020 and the drought designation was lifted.
In a related matter Thursday, Bruckner said the board would need to decide at its Thursday, Aug. 25, meeting if it would authorize an additional 2-acre inch allocation for wells in the LENRD’s quantitative management sub-areas. He will have a recommendation for the board.