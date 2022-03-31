Slick road conditions made for a busy night for area first responders on Wednesday.
The combination of precipitation and freezing weather quickly deteriorated road conditions, resulting in various accidents south of Norfolk. Minor injuries were sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 81 near Madison, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
About 9:30 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a string of accidents along Highway 81 near Madison.
A semi that jackknifed could be seen in the Highway 81 median near 831st Road, about 3 miles northeast of Madison. Volk said the driver of the semi didn’t require transportation to a hospital.
Authorities also responded to a nearby accident in which a northbound vehicle slid off Highway 81 and rolled into the ditch. Two people from the vehicle were transported by Madison Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with what were believed to be minor injuries, Volk said.
Less than a mile north of the other two accidents, a southbound vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a steep embankment.
Volk said several other vehicles slid into ditches late Wednesday. Some motorists were able to drive themselves back onto the road, Volk said, but multiple towing companies were helping remove vehicles from ditches.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Madison Police Department and Madison Fire and Rescue all responded to the various scenes. The accidents remain under investigation by each of those agencies, Volk said.
Highway 81 was described by authorities as a “sheet of ice,” and crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were alerted.
“This is a simple reminder that winter driving conditions can and do still exist, and roadways can become very slick at any time,” Volk said in a press release.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said he wasn’t aware of any weather-related accidents in Stanton County on Wednesday night.
Earlier Wednesday, two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in Norfolk.
About 9 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue for a multiple-vehicle accident.
At least two vehicles could be seen in the middle of the intersection, one of which had significant front-end damage. Two patients could be seen being placed into an ambulance that later left the scene for Faith Regional Health Services.
Traffic at the scene was directed by police, and at least one of the vehicles was being towed.
Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Sarah Martin of Columbus was southbound on 13th Street attempting to turn east onto Omaha Avenue. A second vehicle was northbound on 13th Street and had a green light when it was struck by Martin’s vehicle.
Martin was cited for failure to yield right of way and no proof of insurance, Bauer said.
Thursday was expected to be relatively dry, but chances of rain are forecast across much of Northeast Nebraska on Friday, with small chances of snow near the South Dakota border.