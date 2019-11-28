Weather Alert

...FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD CAUSE MINOR TRAVEL ISSUES THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&