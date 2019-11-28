Travel is not being advised in Madison County on Thursday night because of icy roads, and Northeast Nebraska is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a m. Friday.
Freezing rain has caused roads to become slick, and multiple cars and trucks are in ditches, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night. The dangerous road conditions also have caused semi-trailer trucks to jackknife, the sheriff's office said.
The freezing rain and ice comes on the heels of Tuesday's storm that dropped 6.5 inches of snow in Norfolk.
Thursday night's weather also curtailed Thanksgiving get-togethers and hampered the start of the Christmas shopping season.