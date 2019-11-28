Travel is not being advised in Madison County on Thursday night because of icy roads, and Northeast Nebraska is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a m. Friday.

Freezing rain has caused roads to become slick, and multiple cars and trucks are in ditches, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said Thursday night. The dangerous road conditions also have caused semi-trailer trucks to jackknife, the sheriff's office said.

The freezing rain and ice comes on the heels of Tuesday's storm that dropped 6.5 inches of snow in Norfolk.

Thursday night's weather also curtailed Thanksgiving get-togethers and hampered the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Snow emergency lifted

The snow emergency that went into effect on Tuesday in the City of Norfolk is cancelled effective immediately. City officials said they would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the snow emergency.

Witnesses sought from pursuit

PIERCE — On Nov. 18, members of multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Highway 20 in Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties.

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda encourages shopping small

NEW YORK (AP) — With the holiday shopping season upon us, actor and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is encouraging people to take part in Small Business Saturday, an effort to shop at local, independent stores on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

US travelers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A storm packing heavy, blinding snow and fierce winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska marched into the upper Midwest on Wednesday as anxious Thanksgiving travelers buckled up and barreled headlong into a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.