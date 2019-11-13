All residents of Northeast Nebraska were advised to use extreme caution Wednesday morning while traveling as a weather system brought freezing rain.
A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Division summed up the morning briefly: “It’s icy.”
The police division said multiple accidents had been reported because of the slippery conditions. In Stanton County, emergency management officials said numerous vehicles were in the ditch, prompting them to issue an advisory not to travel on highways within the county Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service said a light wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow moved through the area throughout the morning. A light glaze of ice created by the system left slippery road conditions.
A number of area schools also opted to start late or call off classes for the day because of adverse weather conditions.
At Norfolk Public Schools, administrators evaluated road conditions earlier this morning and determined them to be acceptable for driving, said Sarah Dittmer, a spokeswoman for the district. The icy weather didn’t hit roads until after that decision was made, and many students across the district arrived at school after 8 a.m. Dittmer said usually a decision must be made before 6 a.m. that day to allow parents to adjust for a delayed start or canceled school day.
Tracy Buck, a manager at Cubby’s in Norfolk, said he hadn’t heard anything too drastic, but that traffic was trying to move more carefully as state crews respond to the icy conditions.
“It’s going slower right now,” he said at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning as all officers were out on calls, according to a spokesperson for the office.