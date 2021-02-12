Ice being monitored at new bridge near Spencer

There have been concerns raised on social media and calls to the Daily News about the integrity of the Highway 281 bridge over the Niobrara River, which has been shown in photos to have ice lodged near it this week.
The bridge, south of Spencer, was reopened last October after catastrophic flooding in March 2019.
“We know there is heightened interest on potential flooding, especially since the bridge was just opened last fall,” said Jeni Campana, communication manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Campana said there is ice present at the bridge, but it is not believed to be an immediate danger.
“We are monitoring the situation along with NEMA (Nebraska Emergency Management Agency) and other local and state entities,” she said. “We coordinate with NEMA, who will do their own evaluation on ice impacts and potential intervention, if any is required.”