The City of Norfolk has announced that hydrant flushing began Monday, April 19, and would continue through Friday, April 23.
Flushing will occur on 49th Street from Omaha to Eisenhower avenues and will move to 37th Street and continue south on 37th Street to Golf View Drive. Hydrants from 49th Street and Highway 275 going east to Divots, and all hydrants surrounding Divots will be flushed as well.
Flushing will continue south from 37th Street and Omaha Avenue to 25th Street to West Monroe Avenue. From there, workers will head from Monroe Avenue to Chestnut Street and, at the same time, workers will flush hydrants from Washington Avenue south to Jackson Avenue between South First Street and South Fifth Street.
All hydrants in the Medelman’s Lake area will be flushed as well.
Locations that will be affected include: Overhead Door, Lutheran High Northeast, Wis-Pak, West Hodson Concrete, Divots, Deets Furniture Store, Cubby’s, Loves, Alter Metal Recycling, Norfolk Waste Water Treatment Plant, Medelman’s Lake, Midwest Beverage and Our Savior Lutheran Church.