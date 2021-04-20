The City of Norfolk has announced that hydrant flushing began Monday, April 19, and would continue through Friday, April 23.

Flushing will occur on 49th Street from Omaha to Eisenhower avenues and will move to 37th Street and continue south on 37th Street to Golf View Drive. Hydrants from 49th Street and Highway 275 going east to Divots, and all hydrants surrounding Divots will be flushed as well.

Flushing will continue south from 37th Street and Omaha Avenue to 25th Street to West Monroe Avenue. From there, workers will head from Monroe Avenue to Chestnut Street and, at the same time, workers will flush hydrants from Washington Avenue south to Jackson Avenue between South First Street and South Fifth Street.

All hydrants in the Medelman’s Lake area will be flushed as well.

Locations that will be affected include: Overhead Door, Lutheran High Northeast, Wis-Pak, West Hodson Concrete, Divots, Deets Furniture Store, Cubby’s, Loves, Alter Metal Recycling, Norfolk Waste Water Treatment Plant, Medelman’s Lake, Midwest Beverage and Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Tags

In other news

Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate

Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city.

Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows

Restaurants, delivery apps still at odds as demand grows

Diners got used to delivery during the pandemic, and the habit may stick long after dining rooms reopen. But restaurants and delivery companies remain uneasy partners, haggling over fees and struggling to make the service profitable for themselves and each other.

EU regulator finds link between J&J shot and blood clots

EU regulator finds link between J&J shot and blood clots

LONDON (AP) — Experts at the agency that regulates drugs for the European Union said Tuesday that they found a “possible link” between the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots after a small number of cases were reported in the United States, but they confirmed the…

‘No place for you’: Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

‘No place for you’: Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Seema Gandotra, sick with the coronavirus, gasped for breath in an ambulance for 10 hours, as it tried unsuccessfully at six hospitals in India’s sprawling capital to find an open bed. By the time she was admitted, it was too late, and the 51-year-old died hours later.