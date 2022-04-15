The Norfolk Water Division will begin its annual water main flushing program beginning Monday, April 18.
Flushing — which will be done during the day beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 4:30 p.m. — will begin Monday morning and conclude Friday afternoon. It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed April 18-22 include:
— 49th Street east to 37th street, from Omaha Avenue north to Eisenhower Avenue.
— From 37th Street east to 25th Street, from Omaha Avenue south to Monroe Avenue.
— From 25th Street east to 13th Street, from Monroe Avenue to Sherwood Road.
— From 13th Street east to South Pine, from Washington Avenue to Sherwood Road.
Locations affected by the program will include Overhead Door, Lutheran High Northeast School, Wis-Pac, West Hodson Concrete, Divots, Deets Furniture Store, Cubby’s, Love’s Truck Stop, Alters, Waste Water Treatment Plant, Medelmans Lake, Midwest Beverage, Bradford Addition and Bonita Drive.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
For those requiring additional information, call the water division at 402-844-2210.