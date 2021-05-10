Hydrant flushing continues this week

The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues this week during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day.
Flushing will begin Sunday evening and conclude Thursday mornings. No flushing will take place the evenings of Thursday, Friday or Saturday. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Thursday, May 20. The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
The affected areas during the third week, May 9-13, include:
All areas between First Street and 13th Street from Maple Avenue north to Eisenhower Avenue and all areas between First Street and Seventh Street from Maple Avenue south to Northwestern Avenue. Areas near these locations also may be affected.
Affected locations include:
Lincoln School, Country Club Plaza, Northern Hills Daycare, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Helping Hands Daycare, Norfolk Middle School, Norfolk Junior High, Gerhold Concrete, Milestones, Norfolk Senior High School, Washington School, Midwest Health Partners, YMCA, Marathon Press, Midtown Health Center and all commercial locations along Omaha Avenue between South First Street and South Seventh Street.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
Those requiring additional information may call the water division at 402-844-2210.