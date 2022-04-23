Hydrant flushing continues this week and next

The Norfolk Water Division’s annual water main flushing program continues this week during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. It is estimated the flushing program will be completed by Friday, May 27. The public is asked to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, April 28, include all areas from 37th Street east to 18th Street; from Benjamin Avenue to Omaha Avenue; from 37th Street east to Hillview Drive; from Benjamin Avenue north to Eisenhower Avenue; from 18th Street east to 13th Street; from Maple Avenue north to Benjamin Avenue .
Locations affected by the program will include Our Savior Lutheran, Bel-Air Elementary School, Menards, Unity Eye Center, Homestead Assisted Living, Faith Regional West Campus, Eldorado Hills Fire Station No. 2, Fountain Point Medical, Lutheran Northeast High School, Norfolk Catholic High School, Walmart, Women's Health Clinic, Bel-Air Nursing Home, Skyview Lake area, Vulcraft/Nucor Cold Finish and all commercial locations along Norfolk Avenue west of 25th Street.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria-free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform any laundry tasks at this time. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For those requiring additional information, call the water division at 402-844-2210.