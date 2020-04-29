Hydrant flushing continues in Norfolk

The Norfolk Water Division began its annual water main flushing program Sunday. Flushing will be done during the evening and overnight hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 a.m. the following day. Flushing will begin on Sunday evenings and conclude Thursday mornings.
It is estimated that the flushing program will be completed by Thursday, May 21. The Norfolk Water Division is asking that the public refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas.
Areas to be flushed Sunday, May 3, through Thursday, May 7, are as follows:
— All areas from Hillview Drive east to 13th Street, north of Benjamin Avenue to Alaska Avenue, Seventh Street to 18th Street, south from Maple Avenue to Ta-Ha-Zouka Road and also all areas of Omaha Avenue.
Locations affected will include:
— Grant School and Westside School
— Hiland Dairy, AWG, Overhead Door, Milk Specialties, West Hodson Concrete, Wiz-Pak, Holiday Inn Express, Sunset Plaza
— All commercial locations along 13th Street from Maple Avenue to Ta-Ha-Zouka Drive
— Norfolk Fire Station No. 1,
— The Meadows, St. Joseph Nursing Home, Skyview Medical, Faith Regional East Campus, Midwest Allergy and Asthma Clinic
— Galeta Avenue area, Ponca Housing Authority
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains. The water is bacteria free; however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored. Customers living in the area affected by the flushing program are encouraged not to perform laundry tasks at the time of flushing. The isolation of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the machines.
The City of Norfolk would like to thank residents for their patience during this program. For additional information call the water division at 402-844-2210.