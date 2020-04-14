Hy-Vee announced this week that its two Norfolk convenience stores are among the 165 stations in the chain now offering free full-service fueling.
The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump.
Food and items from the convenience store also can be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.
Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle.
Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card. As an added safety measure, employees will wear gloves for every customer interaction.