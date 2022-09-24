Hy-Vee put the “prize” in surprise Friday morning when it caught employee Mary Magaña unawares with its highest employee honor.
Magaña, a 17-year employee of Hy-Vee, was bestowed the Legendary Customer Service Award. The award recognizes employees who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide exemplary service. Magaña was one of only 15 recipients nationwide this year, selected from more than 90,000 contestants.
Aside from abundant praise from her co-workers and supervisors, Magaña’s accolades include a gold name tag, an invitation to dine with Hy-Vee executives in Des Moines, Iowa, her picture on future Hy-Vee trucks and a trip of her choosing.
Despite the significance of the event, Magaña had no idea she had won the award until she walked in for work Friday, where she was greeted with red carpet and balloons, as well as her name and picture displayed proudly on banners.
Frank Woodward, regional vice president for Hy-Vee’s Nebraska region, said it was difficult to maintain the secret. Hy-Vee supervisors and select members of Magaña’s family were in on the secret, but most of the employees were in the dark until the last moment.
“It’s challenging, but it’s so cool,” Woodward said.
Born in Mexico, Magaña moved to the Norfolk area when she was 12. She began working for Hy-Vee at the age of 15, moving up from courtesy clerk to cashier to customer service. She now works as the human resource manager.
In a touching bit of coincidence, Magaña noted it was Vince Knight who encouraged her to apply for her initial job at Hy-Vee. Knight would go on to win the Legendary Customer Service Award himself in 2014.
Magaña’s commitment to others does not end when she clocks out. Magaña is a member of Panther Club, a joint group between Jefferson Elementary and Hy-Vee East. Members read to students on Fridays and recognize those who set positive examples by rewarding them with treats
Magaña’s popularity with the children earned her the nickname “Ms. Hy-Vee.” Several Jefferson students attended the award ceremony Friday.
Overwhelmed by the surprise, Magaña said she was “very thankful” for the recognition. She celebrated her award with cake and refreshments, surrounded by her coworkers and, most importantly, her family.
“My family is very important,” Magaña said. “They’ve been very supportive of everything I do.”
She said her family and upbringing have had a great effect on her and her work ethic. “They always taught me to be grateful for the things that I get.”