The Hy-Vee East in Norfolk soon will no longer be open 24 hours a day.
Effective Monday, Feb. 10, the store located at 120 E. Norfolk Ave. will shift from 24 hours of operation to opening at 5 a.m. and closing at 1 a.m. seven days a week.
Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee’s corporate office, said the move is happening in many of its stores across an eight-state region and is being done to follow consumer trends.
“This is not uncommon for Hy-Vee,” Potthoff said. “What we’re discovering is customers are not shopping at 2 or 3 in the morning.”
Potthoff said many of the stores across Hy-Vee’s eight-state market region have not been open 24 hours a day. This decision takes the rest of the 24-hour stores and moves them to the model where they will be closed overnight.
Hy-Vee West in Norfolk, located at 2107 Taylor Ave., ended its 24-hour availability at the beginning of October 2019. It is now open from 5 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. daily.
A sign on the door at Hy-Vee East says that the goal of the shift in hours is to “provide the best in-store experience for our customers.”
The change is being made to reallocate employees to be available to assist customers during busier shopping hours each day, she said. Potthoff added that no jobs are being cut because of the move away from 24-hour operation; store managers in some locations may opt to have employees work overnight to accommodate for store preparedness.
“It depends on the store and the store director,” Potthoff said. “That will vary by location.”