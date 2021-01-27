Hupp wins young artist award

Luke Hupp, a Lawrence, Kansas-based musician who records in Norfolk, earned the title of Young Artist of the Year by Country Underdog, a music marketing company dedicated to promoting young musicians.
The award was given in an online ceremony on Saturday night. His competition included four other up-and-coming country artists from around the country.
Hupp routinely travels to Norfolk to record at the music studio owned by Jim Casey, whose lengthy career in the industry includes work with Hupp’s grandfather, Bob Hupp. Casey’s son, Matt Casey, has been instrumental in the engineering and production of Luke Hupp’s music.