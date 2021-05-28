The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District needs a new board member after one resigned Thursday night.
Subdistrict 3 Director Robert Huntley resigned at Thursday’s board meeting to spend more time with his wife.
“After considerable consideration, I have made the decision to retire from the board of directors of the Lower Elkhorn NRD. I have been married for 57 years and felt it was time to spend more time with my wife and take care of her needs,” Huntley said in a statement read at the meeting. “I was proud to represent the people of Subdistrict 3 and hope my replacement will be as dedicated as I have been over the years.”
The board voted to approve Huntley’s resignation.